Graffiti, vandalism hit Redmond parks; Police seek public’s help

(Editor’s note: We blurred out the graffiti because some of it may be considered offensive. You can see the full images by going to the Redmond Police Facebook page or their Twitter account)

Redmond Police are asking the public’s help in trying to find whoever is responsible for what they call an increasing amount of vandalism and graffiti at local parks in the past few weeks.

They shared photos on Twitter Thursday night of the damage, saying city crews have responded to multiple incidents at Sam Johnson Park and American Legion Park in the last two weeks alone.

Redmond PD says the damage is forcing City Parks Division to alter its work plans.

RELATED: Sisters trail post vandalism suspects spotted on Forest Service camera

RELATED: Reptile Zone tagged with graffiti 3 days after burglary arrests

“We have a large number of parks and other facilities our crews need to maintain,” said PCF Operations & Maintenance Manager Dusty Hood said in a statement RPD posted to Twitter. “When we keep diverting staff to handle these problems, it limits our ability to complete other planned maintenance projects the public wants to see done.”

RPD said its officers routinely patrol the parks to be visible and to dissuade people from vandalism. But they say it only takes moments for someone to strike.

Anyone who has information that can help identify those responsible are asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.