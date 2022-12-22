Outbuilding fire in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is from Redmond Fire and Rescue on Wednesday, Dec. 21:

At 2:42 today crews from Redmond Fire & Rescue were alerted to a reported structure fire in the 7800 block of NW Eagle Dr. Upon arrival crews were able to determine this was an outbuilding that was being used to house chickens and storage of feed. Crews made a quick knockdown and we’re able to contain the fire to the outbuilding. No other structures were damaged.

There are no reports of any injuries and all animals are accounted for.

Fire investigators are currently on scene conducting interviews and examining the scene.