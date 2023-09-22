Redmond manufacturing teacher named High Desert Regional Teacher of the Year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond High School manufacturing teacher Dan Kernion was named the High Desert Regional Teacher of the Year by the Oregon Department of Education Friday.

Kernion was set to be presented with the honor at a surprise assembly at the school on Friday morning.

DOE, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, said regional teachers of the year are nominated by students, colleagues, administrators and friends or family members.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Bend-La Pine’s ‘Kindergarten Camp’ for placing kids is rarity in Oregon

RELATED: Culver teacher named Jefferson County Regional Teacher of Year

“I am able to meet students where they are with their abilities and knowledge and create a path to success from the beginning of the project until completion,” Kernion is quoted from his application, according to DOE.

Each of Oregon’s 17 regional teachers of the year win a $1,000 cash prize and are in the running for Oregon’s 2023-24 Oregon Teacher of the Year . That will be announced in October.

The Oregon Lottery, which has allocated revenue to public education since 1995, said it has sent more than $4 million to the Redmond School District in the past year and more than $17 million to Deschutes County.