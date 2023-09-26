▶️ Operation Warm bringing hundreds of winter coats, shoes, socks to local kids

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond Rotary was busy Tuesday preparing to hand out winter coats and other clothing for Operation Warm.

The group started the project five years ago to support children who need clothing.

The Rotary handed out 50 coats for kids when they first started the project. This year, it is handing out 400 shoes, 132 coats and 715 pairs of socks.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Free farm-to-table meal kits for Sisters seniors through pilot program

Beyond keeping schoolchildren warm, the project hopes to build self-esteem.

“It gives the child some positive reinforcement. Somebody cares about them and they feel good about themselves,” said Marvin Kaplan, Operation Warm project chairman.

If you are interested in helping out with outreach like Operation Warm, reach out to the Rotary Club of Redmond.