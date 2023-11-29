▶️ Freezing fog delays flights at Redmond Airport, leaves passengers stranded

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Flights scheduled to arrive and depart at Redmond Municipal Airport were delayed Monday night and well into Tuesday morning due to freezing fog, stranding some travelers for hours.

“I’m not real happy about it because I’m supposed to arrive home at 12:30 this afternoon, and I wont arrive until midnight,” traveler Franny Howard said.

Airport Director Zach Bass says while it doesn’t happen often, freezing fog delays flights at Redmond a few times every year.

“The airlines expected there to be fog based on what they saw in the weather. So they didn’t bring a lot of their aircraft in that they normally would, which of course meant that this morning, we didn’t have those aircraft to leave at their scheduled times,” Bass said.

RELATED: American Airlines adds Redmond-to-Dallas/Fort Worth nonstop flights

RELATED: Redmond Airport releases new renderings for expansion

For many, it was a long night of traveling.

“It was like 15 hours in the flight before we got delayed over night. So going on 36 hours now that I haven’t been able to relax,” traveler Samuel Benson said.

Benson just returned from trip to Amsterdam. After taking a connecting flight from Heathrow Airport in England, he had a layover in Phoenix, Arizona.

He was then supposed to embark on the final leg of his journey home to La Pine.

“They said there was a weather issue, so that got delayed and got pushed out to this morning,” Benson said. “The pilot showed up about an hour late. And then when we were on the tarmac to pull away from the plane, there was a leak on the plane so we had to switch to another plane.”

After his 15 hour flight, Benson had to stay the night in the Phoenix airport due mostly to the issues in Redmond.

“Very little sleep. They need to have fold up arm rests on the chairs so that when people do get stuck, they can lay down,” Benson said.

Redmond Airport recommends to always check with their airlines when inclement weather is expected in the forecast to avoid getting stranded.