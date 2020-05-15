Redmond opens skate, dog parks and bike pump track

The City of Redmond has reopened the Skate Park, Homestead Bike Pump Track and Weigand Dog Park.

The parks reopening is in accordance with Gov. Kate Brown’s approval of Phase 1 implementation for Deschutes County, which went into effect today.

All park users are required to maintain current public health standards of 6-foot distancing and avoid gathering in groups. Park users are asked to stay home if they feel sick.

“Physical distancing is necessary to keep us healthy and our parks open,” state Parks Division Manager Annie McVay. “Avoid crowds by walking, running, rolling or biking and plan to visit parks during off-peak hours.”

Trails and large open spaces continue to be open for use.

City parks staff is working to establish guidelines for reopening sport courts, including pickleball and tennis.

Sport courts are currently closed by the governor’s executive order. Plans are being finalized to ensure safe conditions for play while maintaining distance and minimizing touching of shared equipment. Details and timing for reopening of sport courts will follow by the end of next week.

Restroom facilities and city playgrounds will remain closed until further guidance is provided by the Oregon Health Authority.

Drinking fountains are not in service, park users are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and hygiene supplies such as hand sanitizer.