‘Go Now’ evacuations ordered for vegetation fire near Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Some Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations have been ordered due to an 8-acre vegetation fire southwest of Redmond. An Oregon Department of Forestry official says forward progress has been stopped.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office issued the evacuations for people living in the area north of SW Obsidian Ave and south of Highway 126; West of SW Helmholtz and east of SW 58th St.

Fire personnel from Redmond, Bend, Cloverdale, Sisters, Crooked River, Sunriver and Alfalfa have been called to the scene.

Central Oregon Daily News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.