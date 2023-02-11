Need for speed: NW Arenacross at Redmond Expo Center this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A test of speed and durability in Redmond this weekend.

The Northwest Arenacross is at the Redmond Fair and Expo Center Friday and Saturday. It’s the last race of the competition season.

Motocross and ATV racer Kody Clark is excited to get rolling.

“So for it to be held here in Redmond is cool because we get a bigger venue than we’re used to, which means a little bit more speed, which means a little bit more aggression. And we’re all just chasing titles and having a fun time doing it,” said Clark.

Gates for both events open at 6:30 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $18 while kids 3-12 years old get in for $13.

RELATED: Bend Polar Plunge and 5K for Special Olympics Saturday