Redmond hosting National Night Out event on Aug. 2

The Redmond Police Department will be hosting a National Night Out event, aimed at bringing the community together to make neighborhoods safer.
The event takes place at Centennial Park on Aug. 2 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. It’s free and will include a barbecue, drinks and family friendly activities.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to meet the dedicated men and women of your Police Department who proudly serve Redmond,” said Mayor George Endicott in a statement. “The safety of our community depends on a strong partnership between law enforcement and its neighbors, and events like National Night Out solidifies those relationships.”
Activities include K-9 demonstrations, a Dunk-a-Cop tank, a doughnut eating contest, face painting, life music, bouncy houses and emergency vehicles on display.
RELATED: ‘It was the last thing I was expecting’; A Bend woman’s car is stolen
What is National Night Out?
According to the National Night Out website, “National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.”