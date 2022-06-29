Redmond’s Music on the Green returns Wednesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Summer concerts are back in Redmond. Music on the Green will be at Sam Johnson Park after moving to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds last year.

The concert series starts Wednesday with the band Juju Eyeball taking the stage.

Here is the full Music on the Green lineup. All concerts run from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

And, as usual, there will be food carts and vendors.

