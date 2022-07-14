▶️ ‘Big, cool, flying owl’ mural now adorns Redmond under new code

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There’s a giant, multicolored owl hanging out on the side of a building in Redmond. It’s part of a makeover with the city’s first new mural.

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places selected Bend artist Evan Namkung to paint the first work under the city’s new mural code.

“I thought about a number of different animals and subjects that would be recognizable and local here to the Central Oregon area and ultimately just thought that a big, cool, flying owl with its wings spread out would just be a cool image. Pretty dynamic,” said Namkung.

The mural is located at the northeast corner of Evergreen Avenue and 6th Street. That’s about a block east of Centennial Park.

