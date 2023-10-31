▶️ Redmond Airport releases new renderings for expansion

Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) released new proposed design renderings for its terminal expansion.
The airport posted the renderings on Facebook. It says the white in the images is just for size visualization.
RDM said many local design elements will be used, including wood, and that there will be views.
The renderings show an extension of the terminal to the north of where the gates are now.
There is also an internal rendering that appears to show the removal of that familiar curved ramp that passengers often use after going through security. It’s replaced by a non-curved ramp on the other side.
Construction is expected to begin at the end of summer 2024.