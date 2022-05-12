Redmond motorcyclist killed in Old Bend Redmond Highway collision

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man was killed Wednesday after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV on Old Bend Redmond Highway in the Tumalo area, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. near 94th Street.

The sheriff’s office said it determined the motorcycle rider, 30, was heading north at high speed and passing in no passing zones. The driver of a Lexus RX300 SUV pulled out of her driveway and didn’t see the motorcycle coming at first. Once she did see it, she was unable to avoid a crash.

Bystanders performed CPR on the motorcycle rider, followed by the responding deputy, the sheriff’s office said, but the rider died of his injuries.

The Lexus driver, a 29-year-old Bend woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated, the sheriff’s office said.

Old Bend Redmond Highway was closed for almost five hours for the investigation. No further details were immediately released.

