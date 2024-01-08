Man missing since Saturday from Redmond found in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

UPDATE: Police say Holmes was found in Bend.

PREVIOUS STORY: Redmond Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who has been missing since Saturday and may be suffering a mental health crisis.

Police say David Holmes, 40, left work at about 12:30 p.m. and later sent a message via social media to a family member at 3:00 p.m. Holmes left his phone at work.

David Holmes is 5-feet 8-inches tall, about 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a white Toyota Avalon sedan with Oregon license plate 991NKG.

Anyone with information is asked to call Redmond Police Department through dispatch at 541-693-6911.

RELATED: Elderly Redmond man missing since November; Deputies ask public to keep eye out