Redmond Mayor Endicott not seeking another term

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Mayor George Endicott said Tuesday he is not running for an eighth term this year, ending his 14-year tenure as mayor. It means the two largest cities in Central Oregon will have new mayors in 2023.

“Several factors have played into my decision. I’m not getting any younger and have an extensive bucket list which includes travel. It’s also time for some younger and new blood to occupy City Hall,” Endicott said in a statement.

“I believe any Mayor should have a goal to make contributions to the region, to the State, and in some cases, to the Nation,” Endicott continued. “As Chair of the Central Oregon Cities Organization, President of the League of Oregon Cities and the President of the Oregon Mayors Association, and a member of the National League of Cities, I feel I have accomplished this goal.”

Endicott said he’ll focus on managing Redmond’s growth and work on securing federal funds for transportation projects and terminal expansion at Redmond Municipal Airport in his final months on the job.

“In closing, I want to thank the residents of Redmond for their support in making Redmond the great city it is,” Endicott said. “I believe Redmond should maintain its conservative roots. As I have always said, “A city government’s overarching responsibilities are Public Health, Public Safety, Infrastructure, and Economic Development.”

Endicott said he will remain in his role until the end of his term on Dec. 31.

Bend Mayor Sally Russell announced last month she would not run for re-election, then followed that up by stepping down from the job on May 18. Gena Goodman-Campbell was voted in as Bend mayor by the city council that same night, but said she is not running for the permanent job.

Madras Mayor Richard Ladeby also announced this month that he will not seek re-election.