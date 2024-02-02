Redmond Mayor Fitch outlines priorities in 1st State of City address

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch held his first State of the City address Thursday, outlining his priorities for the year.

“The major projects wetlands terminal, the east side, arterial transportation, our water situation, those are the highest priority because we have to get those done,” Fitch said.

He also praised the city council and partners for their efforts to benefit redmond. He cited their efforts to curb homelessness with the Oasis Project and getting affordable housing built.

