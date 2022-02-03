Redmond man pleads not guilty to rape, attempted murder charges

by Central Oregon Daily News

A Redmond man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman he held captive has pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to court documents.

Bernardino Martinez Jr., 27, was arrested early last month after police said he tried to abduct a woman at a motel – just one day after the woman escaped from a home where she was held hostage.

Martinez is accused of committing multiple crimes over several months and was indicted on 18 charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, strangulation, fourth-degree assault and first-degree theft.

On Wednesday he pleaded not guilty to all the charges and a judge set a trial date of May 17th.

According to the indictment, Martinez threatened the woman with a gun over the summer, assaulted her in late November and tried to kill her in early December.

The documents also accuse Martinez of raping the victim, whom he knew was pregnant, on January 1st.

Police became aware of the situation on Jan. 3rd when they responded to a reported domestic violence assault at 2854 SW Peridot Ave in Redmond.

“The reporting party said the victim was being held hostage by the defendant, and that he had threatened to kill he if she tried to leave,” Deschutes County DA John Humel said. “Redmond PD contacted the victim via phone and told her to leave if she could and they would pick her up. Redmond PD then saw the victim run from the residence, and they picked her up. The victim had visible injuries.”

Hummel said the investigation revealed numerous previous domestic violence incidents, which are included in the indictment.

The victim told police that during the previous weeks, Martinez had assaulted her, strangled her, and had been holding her against her will.

Redmond Police Lt. Jesse Petersen said around 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 4th, while officers were investigating the original kidnapping, they responded to the call at a local motel for an attempted kidnapping in progress involving the same victim and suspect.

Martinez found the woman while she was in front of the hotel, assaulted her, stole her phone, and tried to force her into his vehicle, Petersen said.

At 7 p.m. that night, police and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team stopped and arrested Martinez, who was riding in the backseat of a vehicle.