Redmond man pleads guilty in 2020 murder

A Redmond man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing a woman last summer, according to court documents.

Clinton Kevin Holland, 62, was arrested in Hood River on July 6th on unrelated charges.

He’s was held at the time in the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility on multiple charges including second-degree murder, felony drunk driving, criminal mischief, and second-degree assault.

Holland signed the plea agreement in January. Prosecutors and his attorney agreed to request a sentence of life in prison with a minimum of 25 years without the possibility of parole.

He was also ordered to pay $2,510 in restitution to the victim’s family for funeral costs.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said at the time 54-year-old Nicole Jakubek’s murder “was a violent death, that was clear.”

“Mr. Holland was a suspect because he had been in a relationship with Ms. Jakubek, though they had recently broken up,” he said.

Holland was arrested in Jakubek’s car; his vehicle was discovered at her property in the 300 block of SW 35th street.

She was found dead in the home after a family member called authorities to perform a welfare check.