Redmond man killed in head-on crash on Highway 126 near Powell Butte

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 24-year-old Redmond man was killed early Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. about three miles east of Powell Butte when a Chevy pickup driven by John Sacco crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a semi pulling a trailer.

OSP said Sacco died at the scene; the driver of the semi, a 59-year-old Prineville man was treated on-scene for his injuries.

The highway was closed for about six hours and a detour was put in place by ODOT.

Local roads were covered in heavy, wet snow Monday as a winter storm moved through the area.