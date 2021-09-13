Redmond man injures family of 4 in DUII crash

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A woman, a man, and two young children were taken to St. Charles with injuries Sunday night after a Redmond man hit their mini-van with his truck on the business 97 overpass.

A witness called Bend Police at 9:52 p.m. to report a white Ford pickup which hit a tree in the 1900 block of NE 3rd St. in Bend.

They said the truck had been all over the road, and then hit another car as it drove away, northbound.

Oregon State Police and Bend Police Officers discovered the truck drifted from its lane and hit a southbound mini-van on the business 97 overpass, just south of the northbound Parkway on-ramp.

The driver then continued northbound, narrowly avoiding another car before crashing into the west guardrail.

Officers found the driver of the mini-van, a woman, trapped in the vehicle.

Bend Fire team members extricated her, and she was taken to St. Charles by ambulance with serious injuries.

The other three passengers, the man and two young children, sustained minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Officers identified the driver of the Ford pickup as 27-year-old Jose Aguirre Bernabe of Redmond.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and was found to be under the influence.

Bernabe was arrested on the following charges: DUII, Assault II, Reckless driving, criminal mischief, Reckless endangering.

Both directions of the Hwy were shut down by ODOT for over an hour and a half while the scene was cleared.

The investigation is still ongoing and charges are subject to change as more information becomes available.