Redmond man dies after car crashes into tree

A 25-year-old Redmond man died Saturday night when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened just before midnight at SW 31st and SW Xero Avenue, according to police.

A preliminary investigation determined Diaz was driving his 1997 Honda Civic south on SW 31st Street and failed to negotiate the 90-degree turn onto SW Xero Avenue.

The car left the road and collided with a large tree on the driver’s side door, police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Speed appears to to be a factor in the crash. Police said they are waiting for toxicology results to determine whether alcohol was a factor.