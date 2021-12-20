Redmond man dies after being hit by car in July; police seek information

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man has died from injuries he suffered after being struck by a car in July and police are looking for help with information about the incident.

On July 2nd around 10 p.m. police and paramedics were dispatched to the area of SW Highland Ave. and SW 15th Street for a person who had just been hit by a vehicle.

Police said 54-year-old Cleland Weber was crossing SW Highland Ave. when he was hit by the vehicle that was heading west on Highland.

Weber was taken to St. Charles the night of the crash and he died from his injuries on Oct. 15th, according to police.

Police are asking for the public’s help with any information they might have about the incident.

If you witnessed or have information about this vehicle versus pedestrian accident, please contact RPD through non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911, and reference RPD case #21-16651.