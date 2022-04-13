Redmond man arrested on DUII, other charges after short chase

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man was arrested Tuesday night on drunk driving and other charges after a chase on Highway 126, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the incident started when deputies got a call of a dispute on SW Mesa Way around 9:40 p.m.

Deputies were notified that 32-year-old Jonathan Burke had left the area in a green Jeep Cherokee. Deputies were also told that Burke was drunk and might be going to the Cline Falls Mobile Home Park west of Redmond on Highway 126.

Janes said a deputy responded to the mobile home park, found the Jeep, and saw it begin to move.

Burke did a U-turn in the parking lot and started driving out of the mobile home park while the deputy turned on his emergency lights and gave commands to stop.

Janes said Burke did not stop and continued driving past the deputy, nearly hitting him.

Another deputy responded to the mobile home park and heard that Burke refused to stop.

He placed Stop Sticks at the entrance to the mobile home park to stop Burke from entering the highway, Janes said.

Burke was able to avoid the spike strips and drove west on Highway 126 toward Sisters leading deputies on a short chase.

The chase was quickly discontinued due to Burke’s speed, Janes said.

Deputies lost sight of Burke’s Jeep in the area of Hwy 126 and Holmes Rd.

Deputies continued checking the area and ended up finding the Jeep on Holmes Rd. near Lower Bridge Road.

Burke continued until he reached the end of the road.

As Burke tried to turn around and drive out of the area, the deputy was able to use his patrol vehicle to prevent Burke from driving out of the area.

Burke was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Deschutes County Jail on several charges including DUII, felony attempt to elude, and driving while suspended.