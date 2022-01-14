Redmond man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A shooting in Redmond Thursday night sent one man to the hospital and a suspect was arrested early Friday on attempted murder charges, according to police.

Redmond Police officers responded around 7:51 p.m. to the 2900 block of SW Canal Blvd where someone reported 45-year-old Josh LaForest of Redmond shot a 30-year-old Joshua Fischer with a handgun and left the scene.

At the time, police asked residents in the area to stay inside their homes while they investigated.

Redmond Fire & Rescue helped the victim and took him to St. Charles in Bend where he was last reported to be in fair condition, police said.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Friday, Bend Police officers, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Central Oregon Major Incident Team and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team found and arrested LaForest at the Holiday Hotel on 3rd Street in Bend.

LaForest was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on multiple charges including two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. He’s also being held on a no-bond, out-of-county warrant, and a no-bond parole violation.

Court documents show LaForest was also charged for the attempted second-degree murder of another man, Jacob Paul Ellis.

Redmond Police is actively investigating this case, RPD case #22-1054.

If you witnessed or have information about this shooting, please contact RPD through non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.