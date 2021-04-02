Redmond man arrested for possession, manufacture, distribution of meth, heroin

A 65-year-old Redmond resident was arrested last Thursday for possessing, manufacturing and distributing meth and heroin throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, according to Central Oregon Drug Enforcement.

Detectives with CODE arrested Robert McKheen at the intersection of U.S. 97 and Dover Lane in Jefferson County. When he was arrested, an adult female passenger and an infant child were also in the car at the time.

The arrest comes after a short-term drug investigation from the CODE team. Detectives believed McKheen was trafficking commercial quantities of methamphetamine and heroin throughout the tri-county region.

Detectives found around one-fourth of a pound of methamphetamine, around 2 ounces of heroin, scales, packaging material and other evidence of selling, manufacturing and distributing commercial quantities of meth and heroin inside of McKeen’s car.

Department of Human Services – Child Welfare also assisted in this investigation.

McKheen was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and was charged with possession and distribution of meth, possession and distribution of heroin, and two counts of child neglect in the first degree.