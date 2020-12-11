Redmond man charged with attempted murder after allegedly strangling mother

A Redmond man was arrested Thursday for attempted murder after he allegedly strangled and seriously injured his 61-year-old mother, according to Bend Police.

Sgt. Eric Hagan said police responded around 9:45 a.m. to a domestic dispute call on Aspen Meadow Drive in southwest Bend. 40-year-old Ryan Michael Shinn had strangled his mother, Kelly Shinn, during a dispute, Hagan said. Kelly Shinn was taken to St. Charles with serious injuries.

During the dispute, a 10-year-old girl was present and was placed in “immediate danger,” Hagan said.

Officers discovered that Ryan Shinn had arrived at his mother’s house in a stolen Jeep SUV. The Jeep had been reported stolen in Redmond earlier that morning near Ryan Shinn’s house on SW Canal Street.

Ryan Shinn was charged with attempted murder, first degree robbery, first degree burglary, strangulation, kidnapping, menacing, fourth degree assault, coercion and interfering with making a police report. He was lodged at the Deschutes County Jail.