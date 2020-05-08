Redmond man arrested for assaulting woman, hiding from police

A Redmond man was arrested Thursday for assaulting, choking and threatening a woman with a knife before hiding from police in an attic, according to the Redmond Police Department.

Lt. Jesse Petersen said police officers were dispatched to a house on SW Indian Circle in Redmond Thursday night after a victim reported a domestic violence incident.

Petersen said the police arrived as the victim was escaping from the house. The suspect, 36-year-old Daylen Anderson, refused to communicate with the officers. Police used a thermal imaging device, pole camera and a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K-9 partner to determine Anderson had climbed into the attic to hide, Peterson said. Officers negotiated Anderson’s surrender without incident.

Anderson was booked into the Deschutes County Jail under charges of coercion, strangulation, fourth-degree assualt and menacing.

“The Redmond Police Department would like the acknowledge the strength and courage the victim showed by reporting this incident to law enforcement, which in turn potentially saved her own life,” Petersen said.

If you are experiencing family violence, you can call Saving Grace’s hotline at 541-389-7021.