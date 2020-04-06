Redmond man arrested after Sunriver-area shooting

A 23-year-old Redmond man was arrested Sunday on attempted murder charges after a shooting near Sunriver the night before, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Chad Davis said the incident started around 9 p.m. Saturday night when 911 received a call from someone on Cottonwood Road between Highway 97 and Sunriver. The caller reported a shooting with injuries.

Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Sunriver Police Department Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to St. Charles in Bend with serious injures.

Deputies and Sheriff’s Office detectives worked through the night and early morning processing evidence at the scene and conducting a follow-up to the investigation.

Davis said detectives identified Cody Tanner Colton as a suspect and determined he was at an address in the 1600 block fo SW 27th St. in Redmond.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, Criminal Division and detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team started surveillance on the residence, Davis said.

Members of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrived in the area in to serve a search warrant for the residence.

Prior to the search warrant being served, detectives conducting surveillance saw a white man, identified as Colton, Davis said.

Colton left the residence on foot and SWAT team members who were staged in the area were able to quickly track him down, Davis said.

SWAT team members then made a tactical approach toward Colton and used a distraction device known as a “flash bang” to disorient him. The flash bang diverted Colton’s attention, which allowed SWAT team members to take him into custody without incident, Davis said.

The arrest was made near the intersection of SW Pumice Avenue and SW 21st St. at 12:34 p.m.

At the time of his arrest, Colton was armed with a loaded 9mm handgun, which he had hidden in his clothing, Davis said

Colton was then taken to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Adult Jail and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault unlawful use of a weapon and a parole violation among other charges.

This case is still under investigation.