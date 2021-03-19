Redmond man arrested after standoff, firing shotgun into home during dispute

A Redmond man was arrested Thursday for allegedly firing a gun through the front door of his house after an argument with his girlfriend, barricading himself in the home and launching a three-hour standoff with police.

Matt Ryan Frazier, 42, was arrested on multiple charges including menacing, coercion and unlawful use of a weapon.

Redmond Police Sgt. Devin Lee said the incident started at 6 p.m. when they received a report of someone who had fired a shotgun into the home at 2907 SW Peridot Ave.

Officers found Frazier had barricaded himself alone inside the house, prompting the CERT team to respond.

Lee said after about three hours, Frazier came out of the home and challenged the CERT Team members.

He was arrested with the help of Bend Police K-9 Lil’ Kim. No one was injured.

If you saw the incident or have information, please contact the RPD through non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.