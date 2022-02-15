Redmond man arrested after short chase near Terrebonne

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man was arrested DUII and other charges Tuesday after leading deputies on a short chase near Terrebonne, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said deputies were notified around 11 p.m. of a Ford Ranger leaving the area where had a crime had been reported in Redmond.

The truck was seen speeding, heading north through the city.

Janes said deputies had knowledge about the truck from a prior incident and believed it was heading toward Terrebonne.

Deputies set up spike strips on Highway 97 to get the truck to sop before it went into a residential area.

A deputy saw the truck driving without its lights on and followed it at a distance without lights or sirens knowing there were other deputies waiting in Terrebonne with spike strips.

Janes said the truck continued north and ran over the spikes, but sped away from the scene and onto F Avenue.

The deputy lost sight of the truck and turned off his lights and sirens, Janes said.

Deputies found the truck parked in the garage of a house under construction in the 9000 block of 18th Court.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Landon Shaffor, was found walking in the area of NE 13th Street in Terrebonne and arrested.

He was jailed on multiple charges including felony attempt to elude, reckless driving, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and DUII.