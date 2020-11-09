Redmond man arrested after leading police, DCSO deputies on chase near Sunriver

A wanted Redmond man was arrested Sunday night after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies deployed spike strips to end a pursuit near Sunriver.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the incident started around 10:23 when a Sunriver Police Officer tried to stop a southbound truck for failing to stay in its lane on Highway 97 near the Lava Land Visitor Center.

The driver refused to stop, heading toward the Lava River Cave area, where the officer stopped following and turned off his lights and sirens.

Janes said multiple agencies then set up a perimeter before a deputy spotted the truck on Forest Service Road 4001 near 700 Road.

The Deputy again attempted to stop the vehicle, but it kept going and a low speed chase again ensued.

The chase continued west on Cottonwood Rd. and into Sunriver where spike strips were deployed and stopped the truck.

The driver, 41-year-old Graham Scott Harvey, was arrested without further incident.

Harvey, who was wanted out of Klamath County, was issued a criminal citation to appear on several charges including felony attempt to elude, reckless endangering, misdemeanor possession of meth

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sunriver Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bend Police Department K9 Officer Uballez and K9 Lil Kim.