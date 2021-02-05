Redmond man arrested after evading police

A Redmond man was arrested Thursday after refusing to pull over for police, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said 40-year-old Raymond Poppleton was driving a red Saturn SL on south 3rd Street near the Highway 97 on-ramp when a deputy attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation.

Poppleton refused to stop and continued driving south onto Highway 97, reaching 40-50 miles per hour.

Poppleton signaled as though to pull over, then continued driving, turning abruptly onto Baker Road.

After heading east, he made a U-turn when he saw another DCSO vehicle approaching and pulled into the parking lot of the Riverwoods Country Store, Janes said.

Deputies took him into custody without incident, and K9 Masa and her partner Deputy Bartness arrived on the scene to help detain the passenger and clear the car. The passenger was released.

The car search revealed eight grams of suspected methamphetamine, evidence of the delivery of methamphetamine, and a restricted weapon, Janes said.

Poppleton was then taken to the Deschutes County Jail, where he was booked on several charges including felony attempt to elude, possession and distribution of meth, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks the Bend Police Department for their assistance during this incident.