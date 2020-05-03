Redmond man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman east of Redmond

A Redmond man was arrested Friday night after he hit a woman over the head with an object like a metal bar, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Mike Biondi said DCSO deputies and officers from the Redmond Police Department were dispatched on Friday night to Bureau of Land Management land about 1/4 mile east of Redmond.

The 911 caller reported hearing 56-year-old Sheree Cecil crying at her camp and found her bleeding from the head, Biondi said. Cecil was transported to St. Charles with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, deputies learned that 41-year-old Jeremy Schnecker had come into Cecil’s camp and hit her over the head with a metal bar or similar object for unknown reasons, according to Biondi.

The Bend Police Department K9 team and a drone pilot from the Redmond Police Department helped find Schnecker. He was charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing, and taken to the Deschutes County Jail.