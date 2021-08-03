Redmond man among 2 killed in HWY 97 head-on crash

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man was among two people who died Tuesday morning after a head-on crash on Highway 97 near Antelope, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers say the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Highway 97 at Cow Canyon near the Highway 293 junction in Wasco County.

A southbound Dodge pickup driven by 74-year-old William Robinson of Wasilla, Alaska crossed into the northbound lanes for an unknown reason and collided with a commercial truck driven by 25-year-old Ronald Sims of Redmond.

Both men died at the scene.

The crashed closed Highway 97 for five hours.