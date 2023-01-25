▶️ Temporary Redmond Library is open and waiting for you

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

People in Redmond can check out their books again. A temporary Redmond Library space on Highway 97 next to Wilson’s Furniture is now open for business.

The space will offer the same resources that are available at other Deschutes County libraries for the next two years.

A new, bigger library is being built on the site of the old one downtown.

“I can’t stress enough that the staff here is he has been working really hard to provide a great space to hold us over in the two year interim. So please come down and see us. We’re ready for you,” said Library Supervisor Sonja Brandjes.

The new library is expected to be finished by fall 2024.

Also, the temporary Sisters Library is open in a mobile building.

