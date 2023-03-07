Redmond Library groundbreaking Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A public groundbreaking is being held at noon Saturday for the new Redmond Library. The event will be at 827 SW Deschutes Avenue.

The Deschutes Public Library says the family-friendly event will include story time for kids. There will also be time to hear about and collect memories about the previous library building and celebrate the new building.

There will also be a chance to for attendees to receive one of 250 bricks from the previous building.

The new building will be 40,000 square feet and state of the art. It’s set to open in fall 2024. It’s being paid for through a 2020 voter-approved bond measure.

“Once completed, the new Redmond Library will feature large and divisible meeting spaces for community use, collaborative and co-working spaces, DIY spaces for creative activities and programs, a dynamic children’s area, a dedicated space for teens and more,” the library system said.

A temporary Redmond Library location is now open Monday–Saturday at 2127 S. Highway 97 in Redmond.