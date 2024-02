by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Due to the snow and icy road conditions, some schools are closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 16.

JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 509J: CLOSED

REDMOND SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-HOUR DELAY

CULVER SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-HOUR DELAY

SISTERS SCHOOL DISTRICT: CLOSED

No other schools have announced closures or delays as of 5:30 a.m.