Cat dies in Redmond house fire that spread to second home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An improperly vented pellet stove is believed to be the cause of a fire that did heavy damage to one home and spread to another in Redmond Wednesday morning.

Redmond Fire and Rescue said it responded to the fire at about 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NE Shoshone Drive.

People in both homes were able to escape safely thanks to smoke alarms going off. Fire crews were able to rescue several reptiles from one of the homes, a cat died.

RELATED: DCSO: Bend man charged for setting fire in a Deschutes County office building

RELATED: Redmond PD seeking security video after rental cars near airport catch fire