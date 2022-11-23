▶️ VIDEO: Go inside a house on fire for Redmond firefighter training

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you saw a house fire in Redmond Tuesday, it was all for training purposes.

Redmond Fire and Rescue conducted a “Burn to Learn” live fire training at the home. You can see footage of the training from inside the structure in the video above, courtesy of a firefighter wearing a Go Pro.

The property was donated by the Redmond School District.

Teams of firefighters were able to practice search and rescue scenarios with mannequins as well as various other firefighting skills.

“The nice thing about this is that when it’s not in an emergency situation, we can go in and can kind of control that fire the best we can and give people the opportunity to have an understanding of what the heat and the smoke and then kind of what fire and fire is doing within the structure. So kind of a fire behavior class at the same time,” said Tom Mooney, Deputy Fire Marshal.

Mooney adds that this training serves as one of the final trainings for firefighters before they head out into the field, and it’s a good refresher for experienced firefighters.