House fire in SW Redmond causes $25,000 in damage, occupants escaped safely.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Fire & Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 1500 block of SW 36th Loop late Friday afternoon.

Fire crews arrived on scene around 3:45pm to heavy fire coming from behind a single-family residence, Fire Marshal and Public Information Officer Tom Mooney said.

Firefighters worked quickly to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes and were able to contain the fire to the one residence, said Mooney.

Early reports of a gas line on fire were determined to be a propane tank from a barbeque that was safely venting, he said.

No injuries were reported and all occupants escaped safely.

A fire investigator was on scene conducting interviews and evaluating the fire scene.

The estimated fire loss is $25,000.00.