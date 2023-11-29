▶️ Festival of Trees to benefit Hospice of Redmond patients, families Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hospice of Redmond is hosting a formal gala and auction Saturday to raise money for continuing care for terminally ill people and to assist their families.

The Festival of Trees features 34 themed trees that attendees can bid on.

“And this benefits families that don’t have insurance, that aren’t covered by Medicare, and so that no patient has to ever get a bill,” said Festival of Trees coordinator Andrea Springer.

The festival starts at 5:00 p.m. Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $85 and can be purchased at this link.

For those who can’t attend, Hospice of Redmond is offering an online auction for three trees on its website.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: How you can ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ this Christmas