Redmond Police seek public’s help to solve 2021 homicide

Redmond Police are asking the public’s help as they try to solve a homicide that happened more than two years ago.
Dustin Hilsendager, 26, died on Dec. 30, 2021 after a shooting at SW Canal Blvd. near SW Umatilla Ave.
“Despite the on-going investigative efforts of both the Redmond Police Department and the Tri-County Major Incident Team, who were activated to assist in the homicide investigation, no suspects have been identified,” Redmond Police said in a release Wednesday.
Police say this is an active investigation and no further information released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Tyler Kirk at 541-504-3488 or tyler.kirk@redmondoregon.gov. Reference RPD case #2021-33016.