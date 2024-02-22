Redmond Police seek public’s help to solve 2021 homicide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police are asking the public’s help as they try to solve a homicide that happened more than two years ago.

Dustin Hilsendager, 26, died on Dec. 30, 2021 after a shooting at SW Canal Blvd. near SW Umatilla Ave.

“Despite the on-going investigative efforts of both the Redmond Police Department and the Tri-County Major Incident Team, who were activated to assist in the homicide investigation, no suspects have been identified,” Redmond Police said in a release Wednesday.

Police say this is an active investigation and no further information released.