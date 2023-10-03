▶️ Redmond breaks ground on homeless village, including 15 individual shelters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new transitional housing project broke ground Tuesday morning in Redmond.

Oasis Village is taking a different approach to try and bring in more homeless individuals off the street.

A key feature of the development is the 15 individual 100-square-foot shelters. Developers say they hope this is a solution for more homeless individuals to have a chance at security and stable income.

The complex includes a community center and a full range of services such as bathrooms, showers and laundry.

“We started about two and a half years ago meeting with the Oasis Village Board and talking about how we could work together to construct a village that is going to serve our homeless neighbors,” Hayden Homes Vice President Deborah Flagan said.

Oasis Village is a public-private partnership between the City of Redmond, Deschutes County and Hayden Homes.

They hope the privacy of the shelters, plus designated space for RV’s and trailers, will increase the desire of the homeless population to take advantage of what’s offered.

“We need a safe place for these individuals and we need to have a place that is secure, that our businesses can feel secure in our neighborhoods as well,” Flagan said.

The grand opening for the shelter is on track for December. Developers say they hope to add more units within two years.