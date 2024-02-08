Redmond’s Hola restaurant burglarized for 2nd time in 3 weeks

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond restaurant was burglarized for the second time in three weeks Tuesday night.

Police confirm someone broke into the Hola Restaurant Tuesday night or Wednesday morning and stole money and bottles of alcohol. Those are the same items that were stolen in a burglary at the restaurant the weekend of Jan. 20.

An employee provided Central Oregon Daily photos of what was left behind from the most-recent break-in — paper bags, receipts and cigarettes strewn across the floor.

Hola’s general manager says the restaurant installed cameras after the first break-in, but it did not capture any footage of the most-recent crime because of a power outage in the area.

Police say it’s too early to tell if the two incidents are connected.

RELATED: Burglary at Hola Restaurant in Redmond; police seek public’s help