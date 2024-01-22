Burglary at Hola Restaurant in Redmond; police seek public’s help

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police are asking the public’s help as they investigate a burglary at Hola Restaurant.

The burglary happened sometime between 10:08 p.m. on Saturday and 9:45 a.m. Sunday at the restaurant located at 514 NW Greenwood Avenue.

Police say officers found signs of forced entry and they were able to gather possible DNA evidence. Employees indicated money and a bottle of tequila had been stolen.

Anyone who saw something or someone suspicious in that area during that time is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

