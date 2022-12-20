Police: Pedestrian struck, killed trying to cross Highway 97 in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police say a semi-truck driver who tried to cross Highway 97 on foot was struck and killed by another vehicle Monday night.

It happened at about 7:00 p.m. on southbound Highway 97 just north of the SW Yew Avenue Exit on the south end of town.

Redmond Police say that the semi driver parked on the northbound shoulder. For reasons that are unknown, the driver got out and tried to cross the freeway. The speed limit there is 50 mph, there are no crosswalks and the lighting is poor.

The semi driver was hit in the right southbound lane by a passenger vehicle. Officers and medics who responded attempted life-saving efforts, but the semi driver died.

The driver who hit the victim stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators, Redmond Police said.

Southbound Highway 97 was closed for about three hours for the investigation.

The identity of the driver who was killed has not been released.

In addition to this, Redmond Police say a Bend Police officer who was assisting arrested a separate driver for DUII. The driver was leaving a business and indicated they intended to drive into the investigation area. The person was booked into the Deschutes County Jail.