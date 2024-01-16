Redmond HS makes history at the Oregon Wrestling Classic

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond High School made history at this year’s Oregon Wrestling Classic, walking away as champions.

It’s their first win at the meet in 40 years.

The panthers won all 5 of their duals against Summit, Bend High, and others.

RELATED: International Japanese wrestling team showcases skills at the Oregon Classic

RELATED: Highway 97 Classic: Culver vs. La Pine wrestling brings kids 4-18 together

Their girls took home 5th place.

Below are other results from the weekend:

Mountain View finished 4th in the 5A Division.

Crook County finished 2nd in the 4A Division.

La Pine finished 4th in the 3A Division.

Culver finished 3rd in the 1A/2A Division.