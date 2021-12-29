▶️ Redmond goats get a holiday treat in discarded Christmas trees

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Goodbye lights, see you later stockings, Christmas is over.

Now it is time to get rid of the tree.

You can chop it down for wood or call the boy scouts or feed it to some hungry goats.

“We’ve done this every year for the last three years and it started. I saw someone post something on Facebook looking to give away their Christmas tree to goats, “ said Lindsey Provost, president of the Embers Wildflower Animal Sanctuary in Redmond. “So I did some research and found out that goats really like them and they are safe for them to eat.

Safe, as long as the trees aren’t sprayed with any chemicals.

Ember’s Wildflower Animal Sanctuary only takes around four trees a year.

Food for its goats and pigs.

“It’s been pretty fun to give them to the goats and let them nibble on them and sometimes they will get playful and head-butt each other or the Christmas tree, so it is pretty cute to watch,” said Provost.

Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Norway Spruce, no word yet on a preferred favorite, but for Dusty, Cinnamon, Cedar and Timber, with the help of pigs Peaches and Maples, they are just excited to have a new holiday treat.

Besides tree eating animals, the sanctuary has alpacas, chickens and dogs, but its main focus is rabbits.

The sanctuary is currently holding 70 rabbits and has rescued and rehomed close to 200 rabbits in three years.