Redmond Girl Scouts host rare walk-up cookie sale Fri-Sun

During the final weekend of the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program, Girl Scouts in Redmond are hosting a rare walk-up Girl Scout Cookie booth Friday, March 26, through Sunday, March 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Redmond.

The Redmond booth will feature seven varieties of Girl Scout Cookies while supplies last, including Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, Do-Si-Dos®, Trefoils®, Lemon-Ups® and gluten-free Toffee-tastic®. Payment by cash, credit or debit card will be accepted.

What:

Walk-Up Girl Scout Cookie Booth

Where:

Zion Lutheran Church

1113 Black Butte Blvd.

Redmond, Oregon 97756

When:

Friday, March 26, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 28, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Online ordering through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder will continue to be available through Sunday, March 28, offering a contact-free method for customers to support local Girl Scout troops.

Despite challenges this year, thousands of local girls are building skills, learning and having fun through participation in the Girl Scout Cookie Program. 100% of the proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local, powering essential leadership development and meaningful community impact.