▶️ Photos: Foxes hunt for food on snowy Redmond farm

by Central Oregon Daily News

A Redmond woman is sharing with us her photos of two very active foxes on her farm, hunting in the aftermath of the winter storms.

Janie Ronchelli says Friday’s morning’s encounter was “the longest time we have ever had with the foxes in view.”

The action shots show the foxes leaping into the air before diving into the ground to catch their prey.

“They are settled into the den for the season and for birthing in time,” Janie continued. “They tried for half hour to find food (mice) without luck due to the iced grounds today. I believe the one in front is the female. Then they returned to den, and came out again to try for food in the back yard. Full of mice.”

